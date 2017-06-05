Two London attackers named by police

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Khuram Butt (left) was known to police and the security service

Two of the men who carried out Saturday night's terror attack in London have been named by police.

Scotland Yard said Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, from Barking, east London was known to police and MI5 but there was no intelligence to suggest an attack.

The other attacker was Rachid Redouane, 30, from Barking, who police said claimed to be Moroccan-Libyan.

The pair and one other man were shot dead by police after killing seven people and injuring 48.

They drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

A vigil was held at Potters Field Park near London Bridge earlier to remember the victims.

NHS England said 36 people remained in hospital, with 18 in a critical condition.

Redouane, who was a chef, also used the name Rachid Elkhdar.

Assistant Commander Mark Rowley said: "Inquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of their accomplice."

He said the investigation into Butt began two years ago but "there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly".

He added: "Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else."

Butt once featured in a Channel 4 documentary about Islamist extremists with links to the jailed preacher Anjem Choudary.

The attacker, who had at least two older siblings, can be seen in last year's TV documentary arguing with police officers in the street.

An online CV seen by the BBC shows that he got an NVQ Level 2 In business administration and went on to work in an administrative role for a company called Auriga Holdings based in East Ham which manages Kentucky Fried Chicken outlets.

He had also worked in a customer services role for Transport for London and was the sole director of a now-dissolved company called Kool Kosmetics.

By Jennifer Meierhans, BBC News

The vigil began as a sombre and quiet gathering under the trees in Potters Field Park, where people stood in quiet contemplation looking out over the Thames.

So many did not have the words to describe how they were feeling but spoke of their desire to stand together with others and show love.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan's speech roused the quiet crowd of thousands into hearty applause of agreement when he spoke of his disgust of - and defiance at - the horror of Saturday's events.

After a minute's silence, many went forward to lay flowers beneath the flagpoles of City Hall and lingered to speak with one another.

It was a dignified show of solidarity and strength in the face of fear and hate.

BBC home affairs correspondent Dominic Casciani said two people in Barking had raised concerns about him.

One man called the anti-terrorism hotline in 2015, while a woman went to the local police station because she was scared Butt was trying to radicalise her children.

Security planners made him a lower priority than other targets because of a lack of information that he was involved in attack-planning, the correspondent said.

Sources in Dublin said Redouane was understood to have been carrying an identification card issued in the Republic of Ireland when he was shot dead, the Press Association reported.

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said he was not a member of a "small group" being monitored by Irish police in respect of radicalisation.

Six women and four men arrested by police after the attack are still being questioned, police said.

Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, 30, is the first victim to be named. Her family said she died in her fiancé's arms after being struck by the speeding van.

The sister of 32-year-old James McMullan, from Hackney, east London, said he was believed to be among those who died after his bank card was found on a body at the scene.

A French national was also killed in the attack, according to foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Among other developments:

Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra

There will be a minute's silence on Tuesday at 11:00 BST in memory of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the attacks

Barriers have been installed on Westminster, Lambeth and Waterloo bridges following the attack to stop vehicles from mounting the pavement

The Metropolitan Police has set up a casualty bureau on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197 for people concerned about friends or relatives

It is the third terror attack in the UK in three months, following the car and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.