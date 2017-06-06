London attack: The victims

Image copyright Family handout/Reuters Image caption James McMullan is believed to have been killed in the attack, as well as Chrissy Archibald

Details are emerging of those believed to have died in the London Bridge terror attack.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured when three men hit pedestrians on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people in nearby Borough Market on Saturday.

There are 36 people being treated in five hospitals, with 18 in a critical condition, NHS England said.

Those killed

Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, was confirmed to have died on Tuesday.

She was from Loxton in southern Australia and had been working in the UK as a nurse.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Kirsty was killed trying to help other victims, her family said

In a statement, her family said: "Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend. She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people. Helping people was what she loved to do in her job as a nurse and in her daily life.

"As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly.

"We grieve the loss of our beautiful, loving daughter and sister," her family said, in a statement.

'Please honour Chrissy'

The first person to be named as killed in Saturday's attacks was Canadian Chrissy Archibald, who was originally from British Columbia.

Ms Archibald died in the arms of her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, on London Bridge.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the family statement said.

"She lived this belief, working in a shelter for the homeless, until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

"Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Mr Ferguson's sister, Cassie, wrote on Facebook: "Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he's alone trying to deal with this tears me apart."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "heartbroken" that a Canadian national had been among those killed.

'Only one James'

The family of 32-year-old James McMullan - who has been missing since Saturday night - say they believe he was killed after his bank card was found at the scene.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Melissa McMullan says her brother James is thought to be one of the victims of the attack

His sister, Melissa McMullan, told the BBC: "While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who are trying to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more.

"This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

"From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was.

Image copyright Handout Image caption Pictures provided by James's family show his love of life

Image copyright Handout Image caption James, fifth from right, out with friends

"Words will never be able to match his essence. There will only ever be one James.

"Nowhere else will you find such humour and unique personality with someone who puts friends and family above all else. He was an inspiration."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said that a Frenchman was also killed, with another seven French nationals injured. Four are in a critical condition. One French national is missing.

Those injured

Elizabeth O'Neill told the BBC how her 23-year-old son Daniel received a seven-inch cut from his stomach to his back outside a bar near Borough Market. He is recovering in hospital.

"He had just stepped outside the bar for a second and a man ran up to him and said 'this is for my family, this is for Islam' and put a knife in him," she said.

"I'm still in shock. I can't quite believe it's happened."

Four police officers were hurt, three from the Metropolitan Police and one from British Transport Police (BTP).

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption London attack: Mother of stabbing victim recounts ordeal

The officer from the BTP is "seriously unwell", the organisation said, but was able to talk about how he fought the attackers, armed only with a baton.

One of the Met officers - a rugby player who was off-duty at the time - was stabbed after tackling one of the three attackers. He is in a critical condition.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

A member of the public is recovering in hospital after being accidentally shot by police, the Met's Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.

Dr Malik Ramadhan, a consultant at the Royal London hospital, told the Guardian: "There's a patient in this hospital who's been shot in the head; a man. He's absolutely not dying. Our expectation is that he will make a full recovery."

It is not yet clear if the gunshot victim he referred to is connected to the accidental police shooting.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was injured trying to help a bouncer

Journalist Geoff Ho, the business editor of the Sunday Express, was injured while confronting the attackers.

"Don't know whether it was stupid or noble to jump in and break up the fight outside the Southwark Tavern, but two a***s trying to do over the lone bouncer on the door isn't happening on my watch," Mr Ho said, in a Facebook post written from hospital.

The newspaper called him a "a martial arts expert specialising in Kung Fu and kickboxing", and published video footage of Mr Ho being calmly led to an ambulance by a police officer, holding his neck.

The journalist's friend, Isabelle Oderberg, told Melbourne newspaper The Age: "He is actually a martial artist and I wouldn't be surprised if he would have stood up and been counted because he's just that type of person."

The paper's editor, Martin Townsend, described Mr Ho as a "fine and decent man" and said he was "hoping and praying for a speedy recovery".

Four police officers who tried to stop the attack were among those injured, two of them seriously.

The Australian prime minister confirmed four of the country's nationals had been caught up in the attack. Two, Candice Hedge from Brisbane and Andrew Morrison from Darwin, are among the injured, after both being stabbed.

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was providing consular assistance to the family of one of its citizens, Oliver Dowling.

He is thought to be in an induced coma at University College Hospital after a four-hour operation to treat stab wounds to his face, neck and stomach.

His sister wrote on Facebook: "Doctors are very happy with how he's come out the other side."

His girlfriend, French national Marie Bondeville, is also thought to be injured.

One Spanish citizen was injured, the embassy said, but is not in a life-threatening condition.

Germany's interior ministry has confirmed that two German nationals were also injured, one seriously.

Those missing

Sara Zelenak, a 21-year-old Australian from Brisbane working as a nanny in London has not been heard from since the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said she was seen fleeing from the knifemen during the attack.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sara Zelenak is still missing

Her aunt said the family was "bracing for the worst" and described her niece as "the girl next door, very special and a kindred spirit".

Sara had reportedly been due to babysit on Saturday night but the child's grandmother stepped in, which meant she could go out with friends.