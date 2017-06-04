London attack: The hero police officer who rugby-tackled a knifeman

Image copyright Getty Images

An off-duty policeman who was one of the first on the scene of the London Bridge terror incident was stabbed after bravely tackling one of the three attackers.

The officer - who is a rugby player - is in a critical condition after sustaining knife injuries.

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick praised the "extraordinarily brave actions by officers on and off duty first on the scene" who "ran towards the danger".

A British Transport Police officer, who faced the attackers armed only with his baton, was seriously injured but is now in a stable condition. He has only been with the force for two years.

Chief Constable Paul Crowther from the BTP said the bravery he showed was "outstanding".

Giovanni Sagristani, 38 and his friends were in the El Pastor restaurant on Stoney Street on Saturday night when one of the attackers came in and stabbed a woman in the chest.

"He came in shouting and just stabbed her," he said.

Image copyright Giovanni Sagristani Image caption Carlos (left) and Giovanni were in a restaurant where an attacker stabbed a woman

Mr Sagristani's partner Carlos Pinto, 33 - who works as a critical care nurse in London - attended to the woman, with the help of his friend, another nurse.

"They took some ice and cloths and tried to stop the bleeding. She lost half a litre of blood in the beginning. He was keeping pressure on the wound," Mr Sagristani said.

He said fellow diners had managed to push the attacker out of the restaurant by throwing chairs and bottles at him. Once the attacker was outside, staff lowered a security gate and locked people inside.

Image copyright Giovanni Sagristani Image caption Diners threw chairs and bottles at the attacker

"After the initial moment of panic, everyone tried to help this girl and stay clam. We were all at the back of the restaurant. There were shots going off outside and we didn't know what was going on."

Mr Sagristani said it was more than two hours before the paramedics were able to reach them.

"They kept her conscious. It was very lucky they were there," he added.

Elsewhere, there were other tales of generosity as people supported the emergency services.

Supermarket workers were pictured offering supplies to police officers on Sunday morning.

A paramedic who was at the scene said the manager of a McDonalds closed the restaurant to the public and gave all remaining food and crates of water to the emergency services.

Image caption Paul Ashworth said he wanted to 'give something back'

Paul Ashworth, from Surrey has been cycling around the London Bridge area giving out water to the police

"I've just come to give the police some cold water. It's nothing in comparison to what they do. It's just to try and give something back. They're protecting us, saving our lives," he said.

The plumber, who cycled 35km from the Surrey border into London, said: "We've just to got to keep together - the whole world has."

Eyewitness Gerard Vowls, told the BBC how he tried to stop the attackers who were stabbing a woman. He threw bottles, pint glasses and chairs at the men.

"I tried to help, but at the end of the day I was defenceless," he said.

Taxi driver Chris was also on London Bridge at the time of the attack.

"I saw a young girl being stabbed in the chest," he told LBC radio.

"I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him. I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me," he added.