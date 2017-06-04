In pictures: London Bridge attack aftermath

  • 4 June 2017
Images from the scene of Saturday's terror attack as the police investigation continues.

  • Police cordon at Blackfriars Bridge Reuters

    Areas of central London remained cordoned off after Saturday's terror attack that killed seven people.

  • Counter-terrorism officers near the scene of the attack Getty Images

    Counter-terrorism officers are patrolling near the scene. Police say all three attackers were shot dead.

  • Armed police climb escalator in The Shard Getty Images

    A group also has been checking out the nearby Shard, Britain's tallest building.

  • Police patrol boat on the Thames Reuters

    Police are patrolling the River Thames.

  • Forensics officer works at the scene AFP

    Forensics officers are working across the area.

  • Police dog-handlers at work Reuters

    Sniffer dogs are also being used to find clues.

  • Union flags at half-mast on the roof of Downing Street Reuters

    Union flags on Downing Street flew at half-mast on Sunday.

  • Abandoned buses on London Bridge Reuters

    Buses, taxis and other vehicles are standing abandoned on London Bridge.

  • Police in London Bridge PA

    On Saturday night police responded after reports of a van hitting several people on the bridge.

  • People at the scene of the London Bridge attack Getty Images

    The surrounding area was quickly closed to the public.

  • People with their hands on their heads in Borough Market Reuters

    Police locked down nearby Borough Market - known for its restaurants and bars - where several of the victims are thought to have been stabbed.

  • Man on ground at Borough Market Gabriele Sciotto

    One social media user published a picture of a man on the ground with what appeared to be canisters strapped to his body. These explosive vests were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

  • Ambulances and police at London Bridge AFP/Getty

    Some injured people were treated at the scene - 48 people, some critical, are being treated in hospitals.

  • Two people react to London Bridge attacks. Reuters

    Facebook activated a safety check so people could let friends and family know they were safe

