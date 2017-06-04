In pictures: London Bridge attack aftermath
Images from the scene of Saturday's terror attack as the police investigation continues.
-
Reuters
Areas of central London remained cordoned off after Saturday's terror attack that killed seven people.
-
Getty Images
Counter-terrorism officers are patrolling near the scene. Police say all three attackers were shot dead.
-
Getty Images
A group also has been checking out the nearby Shard, Britain's tallest building.
-
Reuters
Police are patrolling the River Thames.
-
AFP
Forensics officers are working across the area.
-
Reuters
Sniffer dogs are also being used to find clues.
-
Reuters
Union flags on Downing Street flew at half-mast on Sunday.
-
Reuters
Buses, taxis and other vehicles are standing abandoned on London Bridge.
-
PA
On Saturday night police responded after reports of a van hitting several people on the bridge.
-
Getty Images
The surrounding area was quickly closed to the public.
-
Reuters
Police locked down nearby Borough Market - known for its restaurants and bars - where several of the victims are thought to have been stabbed.
-
Gabriele Sciotto
One social media user published a picture of a man on the ground with what appeared to be canisters strapped to his body. These explosive vests were later confirmed to be hoaxes.
-
AFP/Getty
Some injured people were treated at the scene - 48 people, some critical, are being treated in hospitals.
-
Reuters
Facebook activated a safety check so people could let friends and family know they were safe