London attack: Seven killed in van and knife incidents

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Counter-terrorism police are at the scene of the attack on Sunday morning

The death toll has risen to seven, with 48 others injured, after the London terror attack in which three suspects were shot dead by police.

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, then three men got out and stabbed people in nearby Borough Market.

Police said the three men were wearing fake bomb vests.

One of those hurt is a police officer who was stabbed after going to help. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Most political parties have suspended national general election campaigning in light of the attack, but UKIP leader Paul Nuttall said he would carry on because that was "precisely what extremists would want us to do".

The prime minister has chaired a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee and is expected to make a statement shortly.

Borough Market is an area known for its bars and restaurants which were busy on a warm summer evening.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick praised the "extraordinary bravery" of her officers, on and off duty, who risked their lives by rushing to confront the attackers.

The three suspects were shot dead within eight minutes of the first 999 call being received.

It is the third terror attack in the UK in three months following the car and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

Commissioner Dick said she understood there could be a certain amount of "fear" among Londoners, but added: "The last thing we need is people over-reacting or taking out their frustrations on people in other communities or in their own communities."

Among the main developments:

More than 80 medics were sent to the scene. The injured, some of them in critical condition, are being treated in five London hospitals

The Met Police has set up a casualty bureau on 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197 for people concerned about friends or relatives

and for people concerned about friends or relatives Two Australian citizens "have been directly impacted," says the country's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Four French citizens have been injured, one seriously, according to foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyewitness: 'They were running and stabbing everyone'

Eyewitnesses to the attack described seeing a white van travelling at high speed along London Bridge before crashing close to the Barrowboy and Banker pub.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the attack, said the van was "probably travelling at about 50 miles an hour".

"He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind," she said.

Three men then got out and began attacking people in the nearby market - one witness, Gerard, told the BBC they were shouting "This is for Allah".

Steven Gibbs, who was drinking in St Christopher's Inn, just metres from the scene, told the BBC: "A black cab drove past and the driver shouted, 'Terrorist attack, run!'

"I stood up to take a look and then all of a sudden there were gunshots. Lots of people were screaming."

Steven was taken into the basement of the bar before the police came in and told everyone inside to run.

"I've never been so scared in my life," he said.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyewitness: 'I thought that it wasn't real, it didn't look real'

At the scene: Cherry Wilson, BBC News website

No-one has been able to clean up the empty pint glasses on the tables outside Belushi's bar on Borough High Street - a stark reminder of what happened in London Bridge last night.

It's 8am and dozens of police cars and cordons remain in the area, blocking anyone from walking up to Borough Market, where the tragedy unfolded.

Dozens of people wait by the police cut-off areas in a confused state trying to work out how to get home or to work.

But no-one is prepared to give up.

There is a determined resilience in the air with nurses and railway workers walking miles out of their way to try to get to their jobs.

Security officer Mohammed Osman, who works on Borough High Street, had to wait for an hour before he was allowed through to his place of work.

He said: "I'm not feeling worried. I'm strong enough. These enemies are trying to divide us but we have to be together."

The police are asking anyone with photographs or videos of the incident to upload them here.

The area around the attack scene remains cordoned off on Sunday morning, with London Bridge and neighbouring Southwark Bridge both closed.

Many other roads, including Borough High Street and Lower Thames Street, are also closed, and trains are not stopping at London Bridge rail station or Tube station.

Terrorism begins to feel like the new normal

Analysis by Dominic Casciani, home affairs correspondent

With three attacks in close proximity, terrorism against soft targets is beginning to feel, to some people, like the new normal.

The brutal reality is that this kind of threat is absolutely typical of what jihadists sought to achieve in all their attacks across Europe.

Since 2013 security services in the UK have foiled 18 plots. A large proportion of those have involved suspects who set out to commit acts of violence similar to the attack on Westminster Bridge and London Bridge.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack - but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has long been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

The aim of the three attackers last night is abundantly clear - not only did they want to kill, but they almost wanted to lose their own lives.

They would've known full well that attacking people in the street would draw armed police in their direction and the fake bomb belts they were wearing would, in their own warped minds, hasten their demise.