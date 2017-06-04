In pictures: London Bridge attack

  • 4 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Images from the scene of the major police operation in central London.

  • Police in London Bridge PA

    Police responded to reports of a van hitting several people on London Bridge.

  • People at the scene of the London Bridge attack Getty Images

    The surrounding area was closed to the public.

  • Armed police officer PA

    Armed officers were on the scene.

  • Armed police Dominic Lipinski

    Police said more than one person had died.

  • The white van, in the centre of this photo, is believed to have been used in the attack on London Bridge H. Attai

    The white van, in the centre of this photo, is believed to have been used in the attack on London Bridge.

  • Man on ground at Borough Market Gabriele Sciotto

    One social media user published a picture of a man on the ground with what appeared to be canisters strapped to his body.

  • People fled the scene in London Bridge PA

    People were told to avoid the area.

  • Police officer speaks to members of the public PA

    Police told people to be "calm, alert and vigilant".

  • Armed police outside London Bridge pub PA

    Eyewitness reports said the van mounted the pavement of the bridge.

  • Ambulances and police at London Bridge AFP/Getty

    Injured people were treated at the scene.

  • Paramedic at London Bridge PA

    Police said there were reports of "multiple" casualties.

  • Emergency response helicopter AFP/Getty

    An emergency response helicopter landed on London Bridge.

  • Armed police officer Getty Images

    Prime Minister Theresa May said it was being treated as a "potential act of terrorism".

More on this story