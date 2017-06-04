In pictures: London Bridge attack
Images from the scene of the major police operation in central London.
PA
Police responded to reports of a van hitting several people on London Bridge.
Getty Images
The surrounding area was closed to the public.
PA
Armed officers were on the scene.
Dominic Lipinski
Police said more than one person had died.
H. Attai
The white van, in the centre of this photo, is believed to have been used in the attack on London Bridge.
Gabriele Sciotto
One social media user published a picture of a man on the ground with what appeared to be canisters strapped to his body.
PA
People were told to avoid the area.
PA
Police told people to be "calm, alert and vigilant".
PA
Eyewitness reports said the van mounted the pavement of the bridge.
AFP/Getty
Injured people were treated at the scene.
PA
Police said there were reports of "multiple" casualties.
AFP/Getty
An emergency response helicopter landed on London Bridge.
Getty Images
Prime Minister Theresa May said it was being treated as a "potential act of terrorism".