News Daily: General election special

Hello. Get any sleep? Here's your election morning briefing.

Image copyright Getty Images

UK set for hung parliament?

It's not looking good for Theresa May. The prime minister, who called the general election looking to boost her majority in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations, has seen it destroyed.

The latest BBC prediction, with nearly all the 650 results declared, has the Conservatives as the largest party in the House of Commons, on 318 seats, but short of the 326 needed to secure a majority of MPs. This has resulted - as happened in 2010 - in a hung parliament, with no party in overall control.

Jeremy Corbyn's Labour is predicted to take 262 seats - up 30 and better than had been expected when the campaign started in April. He has called on Mrs May to resign, saying she has "lost votes, lost support and lost confidence".

But the prime minister has called for a period of stability.

Meanwhile, the SNP, which won 57 of 60 seats in Scotland at the last general election, is predicted to lose 19 MPs.

The Liberal Democrats, virtually wiped out in Parliament in 2015, are set for some gains, raising their number of MPs to 14.

In Northern Ireland, all 18 seats have declared, the DUP taking 10, Sinn Fein seven and an independent candidate one. The SDLP has lost all three of its seats and the UUP its one seat.

And in Wales, Labour has passed the 25 seats it won at the last general election, with Plaid Cymru set to keep its three seats.

Analysis: What next for Theresa May?

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

The conversations have started not just about whether the Tories will be able to form a government, but whether or not Theresa May can stay in her job. There is no one prevailing mood inside the Tory party. As I write, Mrs May is holed up with her advisers inside Tory HQ, but former minister Anna Soubry has called for her to "consider her position" - political code for calling for her to resign. Another senior MP tells me: "I can't see how she can stay." A minister texts to say the Tory party is an "absolute monarchy, ruled by regicide and that's the territory we are in". One Tory source says it is "50:50" that she will quit during the morning.

Read Laura's take on events

Who are the big winners and losers?

The Liberal Democrat former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lost his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour, while former SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond lost his seat in Gordon to the Conservatives. The SNP's Westminster leader, Angus Robertson, was beaten by the Conservatives in Moray.

Lib Dem former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable has won back Twickenham, in south-west London, while his party colleague Sir Edward Davey, former Energy Secretary, has retaken nearby Kingston and Surbiton - both seats were seized by the Conservatives at the last election.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd held on to her seat - in Hastings - after a recount, as did Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in Westmorland and Lonsdale.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Pound down amid the uncertainty

Currency markets had predicted a comfortable victory for Theresa May, so it's not a surprise that sterling has fallen sharply overnight against the dollar. At one point it was down two-and-a-half cents on its Thursday level against the US currency. What will happen on the London Stock Exchange, when trading opens later?

Who's your MP now?

How have things gone where you live? You can find out with the BBC's seat-by-seat results and forecasts breakdown. Enter your postcode or constituency name to find out who your MP is, or is likely to be.

What the papers say

"Theresa on ropes as her big gamble backfires," proclaims the Daily Mail, as it predicts "Brexit chaos" in the wake of the result. The Mirror features a picture of Jeremy Corbyn smiling, accompanied by the headline "Cor Blimey", while The Sun features a picture of the PM above the words "Theresa Dismay". And the Times describes the situation as a "nightmare" for her.

Analysis: A tale of two Tory parties

By Philip Sim, BBC Scotland politics reporter

If Prime Minister Theresa May does not appear to have had a particularly good night, Ruth Davidson, the Tory leader in Scotland, certainly has. The Scottish Tories have seen double-digit increases in their vote in almost every seat. They've more than doubled their returns in some places where the party was previously unelectable.

Read Philip's full article

News Daily will be back at lunchtime, to chew over the final results of the 2017 general election.