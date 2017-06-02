Manchester attack: Police find 'significant' car

Image caption Police have placed a 100m cordon near Banff Road

Police investigating the Manchester bombing have found a car they say may be "significant" to their inquiry.

Officers have evacuated an area of the city while they assess the white Nissan Micra in Rusholme and are asking people to avoid the Banff Road area.

It comes as the Duke of Cambridge visited the city to meet some of the police officers who were first on the scene following the attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

CCTV images released

Speaking about the car find, Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson said it was "potentially a significant development".

"We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this car, and who was in it, over the past months," he added.

"We are also interested in any information about who may have had access to the car or who may have gone to and from it."

The Royal Manchester Infirmary remained open but people had been evacuated from Ronald McDonald House, which accommodates families of patients at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Police also released new CCTV images of Abedi before the attack at Manchester Arena.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released new images of Salman Abedi

Meanwhile, two of the bomber's cousins have said they had no idea he was planning his attack.

Isaac and Abz Forjani were arrested by police after the attack - and were questioned for a week - but have since been released without charge.

They say they did not know about Abedi's extremist views - adding that he may have been radicalised abroad.

Isaac, 24, said: "It's not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives.

"The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life.

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I really do feel for them.

"We went in, we could come out, we can try and move on with our lives. They've lost their loved ones."

Sixteen people have been arrested over the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and 10 remain in custody.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William is meeting first responders who worked through the night after the attack

Prince William met Chief Constable Ian Hopkins on his visit to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters.

He also met taxi drivers and other members of the community who responded to the attack during a visit to Manchester Cathedral.