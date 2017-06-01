Manchester attack: Salman Abedi's cousins say 'he did it secretly'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Salman Abedi's cousins say the bomber "betrayed his family"

Two cousins of the Manchester bomber say they had no idea he was planning to carry out his attack.

Isaac and Abz Forjani were arrested by police after the attack - and were questioned for a week - but have since been released without charge.

They say they did not know about his extremist views - adding that he may have been radicalised abroad.

Sixteen people have been arrested in connection with the bombing and 10 remain in custody.

Separately, Greater Manchester Police have released new CCTV images of Salman Abedi before he killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

The Forjani brothers were arrested in Fallowfield, south Manchester, the day after the attack.

Isaac, 24, said: "It's not easy being connected to 22 lost, innocent lives.

"The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life.

"My thoughts are with the families of the victims. I really do feel for them.

"We went in, we could come out, we can try and move on with our lives. They've lost their loved ones."

Image copyright GMP Image caption Police have released new images of Salman Abedi

The two brothers said they last saw Abedi three months before the attack, when he got his hair trimmed at Abz Forjani's barber shop.

Abz, 21, says he had a "pretty close relationship" with Abedi. He said his cousin was not part of "a big network".

He said: "I believe it was all done by one man, (who) developed some sort of thoughts in the past few years which he kept to himself, secretly to himself.

"He never shared it with any members of the family - if he would of, we could have done something to stop that happening."

He added: "He (Abedi) never admitted extremist views - it was just political opinions, so it wasn't focused or aimed at a particular group.

"The thought was he was just a religious man taking it way too far, becoming judgmental maybe.

"There's never been a hint of extremism."

The brothers also insisted they share the same British values as everyone else.

"We're Mancunians ourselves," said Isaac.

The pair's younger brother Alharth, 19, is still in custody.