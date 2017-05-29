Manchester attacks: Police issue new bomber photo

Image copyright GMP

A new image showing bomber Salman Abedi on the day he attacked Manchester Arena has been released by police.

Officers are appealing for people who might have seen him carrying the blue suitcase between 18 and 22 May.

The BBC has also obtained CCTV footage which appears to show Abedi in a shop the day before the bombing, which killed 22 people.

Police are searching a landfill site on the outskirts of Bury, Greater Manchester.

Earlier, there were searches in Whalley Range, Manchester and in Chester and Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, where a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

Officers are also searching an address in the Rusholme area of Manchester.

On Sunday, two men were arrested - a 19-year-old man in Gorton and a 25-year-old man in the Old Trafford area.

In all, 14 men are now being questioned in connection with the investigation into the attack.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage appears to show the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi shopping at a convenience store

Manchester Victoria station will reopen on Tuesday, British Transport Police have said.

The station, which is connected to Manchester Arena where the bomb went off, suffered structural damage in the incident.

NHS England said 52 people were still being treated in hospital - including 19 in critical care.

Abedi detonated a bomb on 22 May at the end of a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

MI5 is to hold an inquiry into the way it dealt with warnings from the public that the Manchester suicide bomber was a potential threat.

The security service, which was alerted to Abedi's extremist views three times prior to last Monday's attack, will examine how it dealt with the warnings.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it was right for MI5 to review its processes.

MI5 has launched a "post incident investigation" into how the Manchester bomber was overlooked, while a separate report is being prepared for ministers and those who oversee the work of the service.

A Whitehall official said previously that Abedi was one of a "pool" of former subjects of interest whose risk remained "subject to review" by the security service and its partners.