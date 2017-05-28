Man shot in Bangor supermarket car park

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Police at the scene of Sunday afternoon's shooting

A man has been shot in a supermarket car park in Bangor, County Down.

It happened outside the town's Sainsbury's in the Balloo Link area at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Det Sgt Keith Wilson said: "Police are currently in attendance at an incident in the Balloo Link area of Bangor. It is believed that one man has sustained gunshot wounds."

It is understood the car park was full of shoppers at the time. Police have appealed for information.

Image caption The shooting happened outside a Sainsbury's at Balloo Link

Ulster Unionist North Down MLA Alan Chambers said he arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after the shooting happened.

"There was a casualty on the ground, there was about six paramedics round the person working very, very hard with CPR and also administering fluids to him," he said.

"They worked on him for maybe 45 minutes, they put him then onto a trolley and moved him into an ambulance and worked on him in the ambulance for another 20 minutes and then the ambulance left the scene with a police escort."

He said everyone in the car park was shocked by what had happened.

"It's only afterwards that it will really hit people, it was such an ordinary Sunday afternoon," he said

Image caption Police put a wide cordon in place after the attack

"The car park was packed and it was a totally indiscriminate shooting, anybody in the vicinity at all could have fallen victim to a stray bullet."

He said he was told four to six shots were fired.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire tweeted: "Deeply disturbed by news of the shooting in the Sainsbury's car park in Bangor. Brutal act of violence that has no place in Northern Ireland."

BBC NI's Richard Morgan, who is at the scene, said a wide cordon was in place, blocking access to the car park and the police helicopter is overhead.