British Airways: Computer problems cause flight delays
- 27 May 2017
- From the section UK
Computer problems are causing delays for British Airways passengers, the airline has said.
The carrier apologised and said it was "working to resolve the the problem as quickly as possible".
Heathrow Airport said it was "working closely" with BA to solve the issue.
It is not known how many flights are affected but passengers have reported issues at a number of airports on social media.