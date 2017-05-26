Rolf Harris jury considers verdict

Image copyright Reuters

A jury is considering whether former TV personality Rolf Harris is guilty of indecently assaulting three teenagers.

His accusers, now adults, claim that Mr Harris groped them at TV recordings and public events between 1971 and 1983.

The Australian-born presenter previously appeared at the trial via videolink from HMP Stafford, but has since appeared in person.

Mr Harris denies four charges of indecent assault. The jury was sent out at 14:00 BST on Friday.