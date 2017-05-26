Cliff Richard settles with police over sex abuse reports

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Cliff Richard had sought "substantial" compensation from South Yorkshire Police

Sir Cliff Richard and South Yorkshire Police have settled a legal fight over reports naming him as a suspected sex offender.

The singer sought damages from the force, and the BBC, over media coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.

He was investigated over historical sexual assault allegations, which he denied. The case was dropped last year.

South Yorkshire Police had already apologised "wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused".

Sir Cliff said live BBC coverage of the police search of his home in Sunningdale, Berkshire, invaded his privacy.

The singer had sought "very substantial" compensation from both South Yorkshire Police and the BBC.

The BBC is still disputing the claim for damages.

'Profound' damage

South Yorkshire Police learned of the sex offence allegations in July 2014, searching Sir Cliff's Berkshire flat the following month.

In June 2016, the Crown Prosecution Service announced Sir Cliff would face no charges.

The star's lawyers said he suffered "profound and long-lasting" damage from coverage of the search, and from being publicly named as a suspected sex offender.

They also say South Yorkshire Police contravened guidance on "relationships with the media".

The BBC declined to comment, but has previously said it reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".