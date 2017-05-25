Queen condemns 'wicked' Manchester bomb attack

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Manchester attack: Queen visits Royal Manchester Children's Hospital

The Queen has condemned the "wicked" Manchester attack as she met children injured by the suicide bombing.

She visited Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where she also spoke with staff who have treated the victims.

The Queen expressed her shock that young people had been targeted in the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

At least six children were killed in Monday's blast, including an eight-year-old girl, and a number of others were seriously injured.

The Queen praised hospital staff for "coming together" after hearing how many had come in from home offering their assistance in the wake of the attack.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The Queen met Evie Mills and said she thought Ariana Grande was a "very good singer"

Speaking to the parents of Evie Mills, 14, the Queen said: "It's dreadful. Very wicked, to target that sort of thing."

She also told Evie, from Harrogate, she thought Ariana Grande was a "very good singer", adding: "She sounds very, very good."

The Queen told a member of staff: "The awful thing was that everyone was so young. The age of them."

Live: The latest from the investigation

The victims of the Manchester attack

What we know so far

She also met Millie Robson, 15, who suffered injuries to her legs, and wished her a speedy recovery.

The Queen spoke to Mille's dad David, who had been waiting at the exit of the arena for his daughter when the bomb exploded.

"It's not something you expect at all," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen met Millie Robson and her parents during her visit

Amy Barlow, 12, from Helmshore, Lancashire, who suffered injuries to her legs, also met the Queen.

Her parents have told how a merchandise seller ripped up concert T-shirts to help stem the bleeding from their daughter following the blast.

Dad Grant, 46, said: "The guy selling T-shirts used the T-shirts as bandages."

Mum Kathy, 43, who was with her daughter when the bomb went off, added: "I think he was selling them outside, but he very quickly dumped his bag on the floor, ripped them all up."

She said it felt like "someone had thrown a massive firework" when they were struck by shrapnel coming from the bomb.