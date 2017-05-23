Rolf Harris will not give trial evidence, defence lawyer says

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Rolf Harris arriving at court on Monday after his release on Friday from Stafford Prison

Rolf Harris will not give evidence in his defence at his indecent assault trial, his lawyer has told the court.

Defence barrister Stephen Vullo made the announcement to the jury at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The entertainer denies four charges relating to alleged assaults on three teenage girls between 1971 and 1983.

Mr Harris, 87, was released from prison on Friday and is now appearing in the dock in person, having appeared via a video link in the trial's first week.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Rolf Harris listened to proceedings in court via a hearing loop in the dock

Kenneth Jeacle, Mr Harris's former tour manager, told the court via video link from Australia he had seen parents encourage their children to "perhaps sit on his knee or perhaps give him a kiss on the cheek".

But he said that Mr Harris was never the "instigator" of such behaviour.

Mr Jeacle, who worked with the defendant from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, said: "Mr Harris's attitude in these incidents was always that people would approach him.

"He would then perhaps open his arms and embrace them but in, shall I say, a fraternal or brotherly style or manner."

Mr Vullo asked him whether he had ever seen Harris act inappropriately with his fans, and Mr Jeacle replied: "Categorically, never.

"Mr Harris was, in my presence, constantly respectful of children and parents alike."

The trial continues.