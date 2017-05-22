RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Gardens bloom into action

  • 22 May 2017
  • From the section UK

Take a look around the Chelsea Flower Show, a day before doors open to the general public.

  • People in tree costumes PA

    The world's most famous gardening event, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, attracts around 165,000 visitors every year.

  • Stilt walkers dressed as hedges PA

    This year's event- which will be the 104th show - sold out almost two weeks before the gates open on 23 May.

  • Television presenters Chris Evans and Mary Berry pose for pictures Reuters

    BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans has teamed up with Mary Berry to create The Chris Evans Taste Garden, to celebrate the tastiest plants growing in UK gardens.

  • Dame Judi Dench holds a rose PA

    Dame Judi Dench took a first look at the apricot rose named after her.

  • Joan Colins at the show PA

    Actress and author Dame Joan Collins was another famous face enjoying the gardens...

  • Actress Gemma Arterton visits the Burncoose Nurseries stand PA

    ... as was actress Gemma Arterton, pictured here at the Burncoose Nurseries stand.

  • "Gateway to the Garden Safari" designed by Simon Lycett Getty Images

    The "Gateway to the Garden Safari" designed by Simon Lycett forms one of 28 gardens at the show.

  • Traditional Spanish flamenco dancers perform. Getty Images

    Traditional Spanish flamenco dancers added some authenticity to award-winning designer Sarah Eberle's garden, which was inspired by the art, architecture and colours of Barcelona.

  • Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton PA

    Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton was spotted at the press preview on Monday.

  • Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall PA

    As were media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall.

  • Blogger Naomi Harris during the press preview at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show PA

    Blogger Naomi Harris relaxed in the Chengdu Silk Road Garden.

  • people in panda costumes perform Getty Images

    Huge sculptural fins (seen behind the panda-suited performers) represent a Chinese mountain range

  • Kirstie Allsopp visits the Welcome to Yorkshire Garden PA

    TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp was in the Welcome to Yorkshire Garden.

  • Marcel "Le Corgi" perches his paws on a display Reuters

    The Queen (unfortunately not her corgis) is expected to visit the show on Monday afternoon.

  • A visitor looks at a display of daffodils Reuters

    In total there will be more than 100 plant displays in the Great Pavilion.

  • Yellow roses Reuters

    From roses...

  • A display of peonies Reuters

    ... to peonies.

  • A National Chrysanthemum Society exhibit Reuters

    Chrysanthemums...

  • A display of cacti Reuters

    ... to cacti.

  • Broadcaster Jo Whiley PA

    Broadcaster Jo Whiley will be unveiling her Scent Garden - one of five Radio 2 Feel Good gardens designed to show how plants can enrich one of five senses. The DJ said tending her plants keeps her sane and "calms me when there's chaos in my head".

  • Gardeners prepare a display of vegetables Reuters

    The cycle of planning for the show lasts 15 months.

  • Gardeners prepare a display of begonia and delphinium flowers Reuters

    It takes 800 people 33 days to build the show from bare grass to the finished article.

  • An exhibitor prepares a display by the National Chrysanthemum Society Reuters

    All the show gardens are built from scratch in just 19 days and will be dismantled in only 5 days.

  • Charlotte Harris, the designer of the Royal Bank of Canada garden, works on final preparations PA

    Charlotte Harris, designer of the Royal Bank of Canada garden, said she spent time "exploring northern Ontario on foot and by canoe – navigating the waterways, pine forests, flora and granite of the boreal" when designing the garden.

  • The Morgan Stanley garden PA

    The roof of the oak and limestone loggia in the Morgan Stanley garden is designed in the shape of a single leaf.

  • an artificial grass teddy bear Reuters

    Some gardens took inspiration from the animal kingdom...

  • Driftwood sculptures of animals by sculptor James Doran Webb Getty Images

    ... these driftwood sculptures are by sculptor James Doran Webb.

  • Blooms displayed in baskets Reuters

    The show is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society which was founded in 1804.

  • Different varieties of potatoes are displayed Reuters

    It has been held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea since 1913.

  • various flower exhibits Reuters

    BBC television coverage of RHS Chelsea began in 1958. Today the BBC screens 12.5 hours dedicated to the show.

