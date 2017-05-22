RHS Chelsea Flower Show: Gardens bloom into action
Take a look around the Chelsea Flower Show, a day before doors open to the general public.
The world's most famous gardening event, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, attracts around 165,000 visitors every year.
This year's event- which will be the 104th show - sold out almost two weeks before the gates open on 23 May.
BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans has teamed up with Mary Berry to create The Chris Evans Taste Garden, to celebrate the tastiest plants growing in UK gardens.
Dame Judi Dench took a first look at the apricot rose named after her.
Actress and author Dame Joan Collins was another famous face enjoying the gardens...
... as was actress Gemma Arterton, pictured here at the Burncoose Nurseries stand.
The "Gateway to the Garden Safari" designed by Simon Lycett forms one of 28 gardens at the show.
Traditional Spanish flamenco dancers added some authenticity to award-winning designer Sarah Eberle's garden, which was inspired by the art, architecture and colours of Barcelona.
Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton was spotted at the press preview on Monday.
As were media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall.
Blogger Naomi Harris relaxed in the Chengdu Silk Road Garden.
Huge sculptural fins (seen behind the panda-suited performers) represent a Chinese mountain range
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp was in the Welcome to Yorkshire Garden.
The Queen (unfortunately not her corgis) is expected to visit the show on Monday afternoon.
In total there will be more than 100 plant displays in the Great Pavilion.
From roses...
... to peonies.
Chrysanthemums...
... to cacti.
Broadcaster Jo Whiley will be unveiling her Scent Garden - one of five Radio 2 Feel Good gardens designed to show how plants can enrich one of five senses. The DJ said tending her plants keeps her sane and "calms me when there's chaos in my head".
The cycle of planning for the show lasts 15 months.
It takes 800 people 33 days to build the show from bare grass to the finished article.
All the show gardens are built from scratch in just 19 days and will be dismantled in only 5 days.
Charlotte Harris, designer of the Royal Bank of Canada garden, said she spent time "exploring northern Ontario on foot and by canoe – navigating the waterways, pine forests, flora and granite of the boreal" when designing the garden.
The roof of the oak and limestone loggia in the Morgan Stanley garden is designed in the shape of a single leaf.
Some gardens took inspiration from the animal kingdom...
... these driftwood sculptures are by sculptor James Doran Webb.
The show is organised by the Royal Horticultural Society which was founded in 1804.
It has been held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea since 1913.
BBC television coverage of RHS Chelsea began in 1958. Today the BBC screens 12.5 hours dedicated to the show.