In pictures: Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, has married financier James Matthews.
-
Reuters
THE OCCASION: The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
-
PA
YOUNG ROYALS: Prince George - a pageboy - knew how to please the cameras...
-
PA
...with his sister, Princess Charlotte under the watchful eyes of their nanny...
-
Reuters
...and their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
-
AFP
THE GUESTS: Tennis star Roger Federer...
-
Reuters
...and his wife Mirka.
-
AFP
ROYAL GUESTS: Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank,
-
AFP
Princes William and Harry...
-
AFP
...who had some words for reality TV star Spencer Matthews, the brother of the groom and best man.
-
Reuters
BROTHER-IN-LAW: The Duke of Cambridge and brother of the bride, James Middleton...
-
AFP
...who accompanied his mother Carole Middleton as they arrived at church.
-
Reuters
Media personality Donna Air, girlfriend of Pippa's brother James, was in yellow.
-
Reuters
Uncle of the bride, Gary Goldsmith.
-
AFP
Lady Gabriella Windsor.
-
PA
Other guests were dressed in a colourful array of outfits.
-
AFP
David and Jane Matthews, the parents of the groom.
-
AFP
THE BRIDE ARRIVED in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V car with her father...
-
AFP
.. wearing a bespoke Giles Deacon gown.
-
Getty Images
This was accompanied with a veil by Stephen Jones...
-
Reuters
...and a Maidenhair Fern tiara...
-
AFP
...along with Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.
-
AFP
THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE stood with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and page boys as she waited for her sister to arrive...
-
PA
...and was on hand to adjust the train of her sister's dress...
-
Reuters
and to keep the page boys and bridesmaids in check before the service...
-
Reuters
...and afterwards.
-
Reuters
She was spotted kneeling beside her daughter Princess Charlotte...
-
Reuters
...who had been busy with her flower girl duties.
-
Reuters
THE NEWLYWEDS delighted onlookers...
-
Reuters
...with a kiss...
-
Getty Images
...and another one.
-
Reuters
STAND-OFF: Pippa and her new husband faced their flower boys and girls...
-
Reuters
...and posed for photographs.
-
Reuters
They gathered outside the church...
-
PA
...before leading their guests to a champagne reception...
-
Reuters
...and celebration at Pippa's parents' house.
-
PA
JAGUAR NUMBER TWO: The newlyweds jumped in a Jaguar E-type after their ceremony...
-
PA
...and carried off an almost royal wave...
-
PA
...to onlookers and well-wishers.
-
Reuters
THE SETTING: St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.