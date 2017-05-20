In pictures: Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews

  • 20 May 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, has married financier James Matthews.

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Reuters

    THE OCCASION: The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

  • Prince George PA

    YOUNG ROYALS: Prince George - a pageboy - knew how to please the cameras...

  • prince George and princess Charlotte stand with their nanny Maria Borrallo PA

    ...with his sister, Princess Charlotte under the watchful eyes of their nanny...

  • prince George and princess Charlotte stand with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. Reuters

    ...and their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

  • Roger Federer and his wife Mirka AFP

    THE GUESTS: Tennis star Roger Federer...

  • Roger Federer and his wife Mirka Reuters

    ...and his wife Mirka.

  • Princess Eugenie AFP

    ROYAL GUESTS: Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank,

  • Prince William and Prince Harry AFP

    Princes William and Harry...

  • Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom, greets Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Britain's Prince Harry AFP

    ...who had some words for reality TV star Spencer Matthews, the brother of the groom and best man.

  • The Duke of Cambridge and James Middleton Reuters

    BROTHER-IN-LAW: The Duke of Cambridge and brother of the bride, James Middleton...

  • James Middleton, brother of the bride, walks with his mother Carole Middleton as they attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews AFP

    ...who accompanied his mother Carole Middleton as they arrived at church.

  • Donna Air (left) Reuters

    Media personality Donna Air, girlfriend of Pippa's brother James, was in yellow.

  • Gary Goldsmith, uncle of the bride, attends the wedding Reuters

    Uncle of the bride, Gary Goldsmith.

  • Lady Gabriella Windsor attends the wedding with a partner AFP

    Lady Gabriella Windsor.

  • Wedding guests PA

    Other guests were dressed in a colourful array of outfits.

  • David and Jane Matthews, parents of the groom, attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and their son James Matthews AFP

    David and Jane Matthews, the parents of the groom.

  • Pippa Middleton in her wedding car AFP

    THE BRIDE ARRIVED in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V car with her father...

  • Pippa Middleton in her wedding veil AFP

    .. wearing a bespoke Giles Deacon gown.

  • Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding Getty Images

    This was accompanied with a veil by Stephen Jones...

  • Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding Reuters

    ...and a Maidenhair Fern tiara...

  • Pippa Middleton in her wedding dress AFP

    ...along with Manolo Blahnik ivory satin shoes.

  • Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and page boys AFP

    THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE stood with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and page boys as she waited for her sister to arrive...

  • The Duchess of Cambridge arranges the train of her sister Pippa Middleton as she arrives. PA

    ...and was on hand to adjust the train of her sister's dress...

  • The Duchess of Cambridge stands with the page boys and bridesmaids outside church Reuters

    and to keep the page boys and bridesmaids in check before the service...

  • Duchess of Cambridge walks with the flower boys and girls Reuters

    ...and afterwards.

  • Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid Reuters

    She was spotted kneeling beside her daughter Princess Charlotte...

  • Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid Reuters

    ...who had been busy with her flower girl duties.

  • James Matthews and Pippa Middleton outside the church after they are married Reuters

    THE NEWLYWEDS delighted onlookers...

  • James Matthews and Pippa Middleton kiss after their marriage Reuters

    ...with a kiss...

  • James Matthews and Pippa Middleton kiss after their marriage Getty Images

    ...and another one.

  • Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave St Mark"s Churc Reuters

    STAND-OFF: Pippa and her new husband faced their flower boys and girls...

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews pose for photographs after their wedding Reuters

    ...and posed for photographs.

  • Duchess of Cambridge stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews Reuters

    They gathered outside the church...

  • James Matthews and Pippa Middleton PA

    ...before leading their guests to a champagne reception...

  • Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony. Reuters

    ...and celebration at Pippa's parents' house.

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wave as they drive a Jaguar E-Type after their wedding PA

    JAGUAR NUMBER TWO: The newlyweds jumped in a Jaguar E-type after their ceremony...

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wave as they drive a Jaguar E-Type after their wedding PA

    ...and carried off an almost royal wave...

  • Pippa Middleton and James Matthews wave as they drive a Jaguar E-Type after their wedding PA

    ...to onlookers and well-wishers.

  • St Mark"s Church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in Englefield, Berkshire Reuters

    THE SETTING: St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

