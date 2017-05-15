BBC News Daily: More NHS disruption?

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

NHS patients urged to act 'wisely' after cyber-attack

The full effect of the cyber-attack on the NHS is still being assessed, with the public being urged to use the health service "wisely" in the meantime. Seven of the 47 trusts in England hit by ransomware are continuing to face serious problems.

Patients are advised to still turn up for appointments, but GPs in some areas are asking people to consider whether they really need them.

Meanwhile, companies and organisations around the world are being warned of possible further disruption, with Microsoft describing Friday's attacks - which affected 200,000 computers - as a "wake-up call".

Analysis: NHS attack - the inquest begins

By Rory Cellan-Jones, technology correspondent

We now know that Friday's attack made use of an existing vulnerability, meaning hospitals which did not apply a security patch were leaving themselves open to attack. So why would they have failed to act?

May pledges to boost workers' rights

The prime minister is to promise that the proceeds of economic growth are "spread to everyone in our country", guaranteeing all current EU workers' rights after Brexit. Theresa May will also say there will be pension protections and a statutory right to a year's unpaid leave to care for a family member. But Labour and the Liberal Democrats say the Conservatives can't be trusted to deliver on these promises.

Labour offers 'new deal' on NHS

The NHS in England would get an extra £37bn under Labour over the next five years, leader Jeremy Corbyn says. He argues that increases in tax and capital borrowing will allow one-hour A&E targets for the most urgent cases and take more than one million people off waiting lists. But the Conservatives say Labour's economic plans are "nonsensical" and would put services at risk.

North Korea 'tests new kind of rocket'

North Korea is refusing to back down over its missile-testing programme following threats of action by US President Donald Trump. The country's government says it has launched a "newly developed ballistic rocket" over the Sea of Japan. The announcement comes as proposed talks between the US and North Korea look unlikely, judging by the rhetoric on both sides.

What the papers say

Several newspapers lead on Theresa May's promise to help working people, with the Daily Mail and the Times focusing on the pledge to give people more time off to care for relatives. Meanwhile, Metro warns that the bug that disabled much of the NHS could be "in your inbox". And the Sun reports that Moors murderer Ian Brady is close to death in Ashworth Hospital, Merseyside.

Daily digest

Pay squeeze - Lib Dems promise to end public sector cap

Baftas success - The Queen beats The Crown, with award for Ant and Dec

FBI sacking - Trump urged to hand over any tapes

'Home-educated oddball' - Firm apologises for comments about jobseeker

Today's lookahead

Today Talks aimed at ending the year-long dispute between the RMT union and Govia Thameslink Railway (owner of Southern Rail) resume.

Today EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels.

20:00 Chelsea, who became Premier League champions on Friday, play at home against Watford.

On this day

1957 The UK explodes its first hydrogen bomb, above Christmas Island, in the south Pacific.

1987 Future world number one tennis player Andy Murray is born in Glasgow.

