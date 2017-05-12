Bergen helicopter crash: Three Britons injured

Image copyright Oddgeir Øystese/NRK Image caption The helicopter is hoisted out of the fjord after the crash in Bergen

Three Britons have been injured after a helicopter apparently fell from a superyacht in Norway.

Witnesses said the helicopter lost control when a tarpaulin got entangled in its rotors as it tried to land on the luxury boat.

Images show the aircraft being hoisted out of the fjord in Bergen, on the south-west coast of the country.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed the trio were hurt in an incident in the city on Wednesday.

An FCO spokesman said: "We are offering assistance to them and remain in close contact with Norwegian authorities."

'It just plunged'

According to reports, the helicopter had attempted to land on the Bacarella superyacht.

Kara Lynsdale, from London, saw the incident unfold from a tall ship in Bergen harbour.

"It almost looked like it rolled off the boat, or hadn't landed properly on the boat and missed it," she said.

"It fell from such a low height that it just plunged - it sank straight away."

Image copyright Oddgeir Øystese/NRK Image caption The Bacarella superyacht, pictured after Wednesday's crash

Miss Lynsdale said she saw lifeboat crew trying to resuscitate someone as they took them across the harbour.

"It was quite shocking to see them bomb past giving someone CPR in the back of the boat," she said.

Bergen resident Jan Haughland was taking photographs of a tall ship on the fjord when he heard a "crash and splash in one".

He said up to five boats raced to the scene, including a passing passenger ferry that was diverted from its course.

"It can't have been more than five minutes before they arrived, it all happened very fast," he said.