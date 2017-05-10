France remains confirmed as disappeared victim Ruddy
- 10 May 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Human remains found during a search in northern France have been confirmed as those of Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared.
They were uncovered on Saturday morning.
Mr Ruddy was working as a teacher in Paris in 1985.
He was murdered by republican paramilitaries, the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA), and secretly buried.