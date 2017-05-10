Northern Ireland

France remains confirmed as disappeared victim Ruddy

Human remains found during a search in northern France have been confirmed as those of Seamus Ruddy, one of the Disappeared.

They were uncovered on Saturday morning.

Mr Ruddy was working as a teacher in Paris in 1985.

He was murdered by republican paramilitaries, the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA), and secretly buried.

