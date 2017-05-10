Major incident as crane collapses in Cornwall

Image copyright Falmouth Police Image caption The crane has collapsed at Falmouth Dock

A major incident has been declared after a crane collapsed at Falmouth Docks in Cornwall.

Officers were called just before 09:10 BST following reports of an industrial accident.

A 200m exclusion zone has been put in place, Cliff Road is closed to the public and properties will be evacuated, police said.

There are not yet any reports of injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The Royal Navy Lookout Twitter account said there was an "enormous bang" as the crane went down.

The tweet said: "Crane at A&P Falmouth just collapsed on RFA Tidespring in drydock. Enormous bang & sirens sounding. Hope no casualties."