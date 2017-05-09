Major incident closes Drayton Manor theme park ride

Image copyright Yasmin Braham Image caption Police and paramedics were sent to the park, near Tamworth

A ride at Drayton Manor theme park has been closed following a major incident.

The park said Splash Canyon was shut on Tuesday due to reports of someone falling into the water.

Staffordshire Police said a girl, believed to be 11 years old and from the Leicester area, was airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to the park at 14:18 BST. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

Image copyright David Charles Image caption An air ambulance landed at the park

Supt Carl Ratcliffe, from Staffordshire Police, said: "We were called at 2.25pm this afternoon to reports that a child had fallen from a water ride at Drayton Manor Park."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

"The first resource was on scene within seven minutes."

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The theme park revealed in a tweet that the ride had been closed

The theme park added: "The Splash Canyon ride has been closed following an incident this afternoon. Emergency services are at the scene and our fully trained park staff are assisting."

Were you at the park? Have you been affected by the incident? Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk

You can also contact us in the following ways: