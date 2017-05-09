'Manipulated' drug test data probe extended - police

Image copyright Getty Images

A probe into the alleged manipulation of drug test result data has been extended to more blood samples.

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) says "scores" of convictions could be overturned in cases where no samples exist to be retested.

It says the "vast majority" of the 6,000 samples are from drug-driving cases but some involve rape and murder.

If retests show toxicology levels were underestimated, suspects who were not charged could now be prosecuted.

The investigation centres on Randox Testing Services (RTS), a laboratory used by police forces across the UK to analyse samples used in prosecutions.

Two employees at the Manchester laboratory, aged 31 and 47, were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. The men were later bailed.

'Big problem'

At the time, police chiefs said 484 cases handled by the firm - which also has a Northern Ireland office - since November 2015 may have been affected.

Now blood samples dating back to 2014, when the two men started working for RTS, are also forming part of the inquiry.

Of those samples, 90% still exist. But BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said: "There's a big problem with the samples that have not been retained.

"If someone has been convicted on the basis of a sample result, and that sample can't be retested, then there's going to be a strong possibility their conviction will be quashed."

The samples were taken from suspects and alleged victims and could also include cases that went to coroners' courts, he added.

He said it was unlikely a murder case would hinge on a drugs test, but it could have more of an impact on a rape case if drugs were suspected to have been involved.

The number of samples being retested is on the "cautious" side and those retested so far show no difference from the original results, he added.

The retesting is being done by other firms.

RTS has said it is fully cooperating with the investigation, saying in February that it was "working tirelessly to fully assess the impact and implications for each case" and that "where possible", samples would be retested.