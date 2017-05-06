Zoe Ball to miss Radio Two shows after death of boyfriend

Image copyright PA

A "devastated" Zoe Ball will miss her live Saturday afternoon BBC Radio 2 show following the death of her boyfriend Billy Yates.

Mr Yates, 40, a cameraman for the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, was found dead at his London home on Thursday evening.

Kate Thornton replaces Ms Ball later for the Zoe Ball show at 15:00 BST and Suzi Perry will stand in on 13 May.

Ms Ball, 46, shared a picture of a flower on her Instagram page, along with the caption: "My sweet love X."

Her spokesman said: "Zoe is devastated and requests that during this difficult time the media respect her privacy as well as the privacy of her friends and family."

'Not suspicious'

Ms Ball and Mr Yates had been in a relationship for several months following her separation from husband of 18 years Norman Cook - who performs as DJ Fatboy Slim - last September.

Police were called at 18:40 BST on Thursday to Mr Yates's flat in Putney, south London, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A man believed to be aged 40 was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."