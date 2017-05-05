Man bailed after terror arrest at London Heathrow Airport

Image copyright Reuters

A 30-year-old man who was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts and terrorist training has been bailed.

The man was arrested by counter-terrorism police as he stepped off an aircraft that had arrived in London from Istanbul on Thursday evening.

He was taken to a south London police station and officers searched a property in east London.

He was bailed pending further enquiries until early June, Scotland Yard said.