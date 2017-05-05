Guy Hedger death: Two charged with murder

From the section

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Guy Hedger died as a result of gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning

Two men have been charged with murder of Dorset businessman Guy Hedger, who was found shot at his home.

Mr Hedger was attacked at his home in Ashley early on Sunday. The 61-year-old died later in hospital.

Dorset Police said Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close in Bournemouth, were charged with murder and aggravated burglary.

Both men are due to appear at Bournemouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 40-year-old Bournemouth woman and a 40-year-old man from the Blandford area continue to be questioned by detectives.