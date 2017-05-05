Sir Cliff Richard and BBC pause legal fight over report

Image copyright PA

Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC have agreed to try to reach a settlement over coverage of a police raid on the singer's home.

Lawyers told a High Court judge on Friday that both sides had agreed to pause the legal fight for one month.

Sir Cliff is suing the BBC and South Yorkshire Police over coverage of the 2014 raid.

Lawyers for the singer previously said he had suffered "profound and long-lasting" damage from the incident.

Mr Justice Mann, who has been overseeing the preliminary hearings at the High Court in London, indicated that he would review matters in the near future.

Sir Cliff was investigated over historical sexual assault allegations, which he denied, and the case was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in June last year because of insufficient evidence.

The singer is seeking "very substantial" compensation because he says the coverage of the raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, invaded his privacy.

BBC editors have previously apologised for distress but have said they will "defend ourselves vigorously".

A spokeswoman said the BBC had reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".

South Yorkshire Police have apologised "wholeheartedly for the additional anxiety caused" by the force's "initial handling of the media interest" in its investigation into the singer.