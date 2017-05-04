Buckingham Palace meeting 'not about health of Queen or Prince Philip'

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Television crews gathered outside the palace as news of the meeting was reported

A meeting of household staff called at Buckingham Palace is not a cause for concern, the BBC understands.

The BBC's royal correspondent Peter Hunt understands the meeting is not about the health of either the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh.

Officials at the palace have not said what this morning's meeting, reported to involve all senior staff from across the UK, is about.

Such internal royal meetings usually happen about once a year.

Thursday's meeting will take place at 10:00 BST.

It comes after the Queen and Prince Philip fulfilled official duties on Wednesday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Philip, pictured at Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday, is 96 next month

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen celebrated her 91st birthday in April with a visit to Newbury Racecourse

The Queen met Prime Minister Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to formally agree the dissolution of parliament ahead of the general election, while Prince Philip attended Lord's Cricket Ground to open a new stand.

He was heard joking at the event that he is the "world's most experienced plaque unveiler".

On Thursday, the Queen and Prince Philip are due at a service for members of the Order of Merit at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace before hosting a lunch for those attending.