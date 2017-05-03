BBC News Daily: 3 May 2017

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Conservatives and Labour argue over tax plans

Trump and Putin vow to push for Syria peace

Former Madeleine suspect speaks of shock

Parliament's been dissolved and Theresa May is expected to visit Buckingham Palace later to give the Queen formal notice of the general election on 8 June. And her Conservative Party is focusing today on the public finances.

The Tories say Labour's plans for taxation and spending amount to a £45bn "bombshell", but Labour responds that they're "fully costed" and accuses the Conservatives of "huge errors" of calculation.

What you need to know about the general election

By Alex Hunt and Brian Wheeler, BBC News

Theresa May's Conservative Party has a big opinion poll lead over Labour so she will be hoping the election will see her getting a bigger majority in the House of Commons, tightening her grip on power.

Other top stories

Amid all the excitement of the general election, local elections in England, Scotland and Wales have been overshadowed. But 4,851 council seats are up for grabs on Thursday, with eight mayoral races taking place, and today's the last full day of campaigning.

The US's Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin have spoken by phone for the first time since last month's US bombing of an air base in Syria. The White House called the conversation "a very good one", while the Kremlin said the presidents had agreed to push for a ceasefire in Syria.

Ten years since the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann on holiday in Portugal, former suspect Paulo Ribeiro has spoken of his shock at being questioned by British police. Last week, the Metropolitan Police announced there was no evidence to implicate Mr Ribeiro and three other men - who all deny any involvement - and the case against them had been closed.

What the papers say

Ahead of Brexit talks, the Guardian and Metro pick up on Theresa May's promise to be a "bloody difficult woman" in negotiating with the EU. The Times, however, talks of an "increasingly hardline approach" by EU leaders, with the Financial Times saying the EU has raised the UK's upfront "Brexit bill" to 100bn euros (£85bn). And the Sun warns that thousands of new one-pound coins are faulty.

Daily digest

Footballer detained - Everton's Aaron Lennon held under Mental Health Act

Duchess photos - Six go on trial over topless holiday pictures

How's your coverage? - UK's best and worst 4G cities revealed

Smell of success - Could sniffing rosemary help exam chances?

Wednesday lookahead

08:45 The shortlist for art's Turner Prize is announced.

20:00 French presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen take part in a TV debate.

On this day

1951 King George VI opens the Festival of Britain on London's South Bank.

1997 Katrina and The Waves win a landslide victory in the Eurovision Song Contest with Love Shine A Light. It remains the last time the UK has won the competition.

2016 Ted Cruz ends his campaign to be the Republican nominee for US president.

