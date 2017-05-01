Willesden terror raid: Three more women arrested

Image copyright Graham Eva Image caption Officers raided a house in north-west London on Thursday

Three women have been arrested in connection with last week's anti-terror operation in London in which a woman was shot by police.

The women, two aged 18 and one 19, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

It follows a counter-terror operation on Thursday in which a 21-year-old woman was shot at a house in Willesden.

The three arrested women are in custody outside London, police said.

They were arrested after counter-terrorism officers from the Metropolitan Police Force carried out warrants at three addresses in east London.

The Met said the arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road, Willesden, which was raided on Thursday.

The 21-year-old who was shot during the police operation was discharged from hospital on Sunday before being arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

A further six people were also arrested in connection with the incident, including five at or near the Willesden address and one in Kent.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu confirmed after Thursday's raid that an active terror plot had been foiled.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mohamed Amoudi was arrested on Thursday in Willesden, north London

One of those arrested at the address was 21-year-old Mohamed Amoudi.

It was revealed on Saturday that he had previously been quizzed by British authorities under suspicion of trying to travel to Syria to join so-called Islamic State.

The other people taken into custody were a 20-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, and a man and woman both aged 28.

Another woman, aged 43, was arrested from a property in Kent.

Terror suspects can be held for a maximum of 14 days, with judicial approval.

On Saturday Met Police were given court authorisation to detain the suspects at a south London police station until after the bank holiday weekend.

Whitehall operation

Separately, on Sunday police were given more time by the courts to question a terror suspect who was arrested in Whitehall - also on Thursday - in an unrelated intelligence-led counter-terrorism operation.

Khalid Mohammed Omar Ali, 27, was arrested near Parliament Square, near the Houses of Parliament.

The courts granted a warrant of further detention so police until Thursday.

Image copyright Getty AFP Image caption Mr Ali was arrested on Thursday and taken to a police station in south London

