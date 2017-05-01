New photo marks Princess Charlotte's second birthday

Image copyright HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

A photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released by Kensington Palace to mark her second birthday on Tuesday.

The picture, taken in April by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, shows the Princess at the family's home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The couple released a similar photograph of Charlotte last year to celebrate her turning one.

Kensington Palace said they "hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do".

In the image, Charlotte is wearing a knitted yellow cardigan with a sheep motif and a navy blue clip in her hair.

The family is expected to throw a birthday party for the Princess.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cambridge during the family's tour of Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge keep Charlotte out of the public eye, but she was pictured at the Christmas Day church service in the village of Bucklebury in Berkshire.

Another notable appearance was during the family's tour of Canada, where she was seen several times including at a children's party in Victoria, British Colombia.

The palace said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received."

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince George pictured enjoying his big brother duties

She was first photographed on the day she was born - 2 May 2015 -when her mother held her outside the maternity wing of St Mary's hospital in Paddington.

Her first birthday was marked by photographs taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid at her aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding later this month.

When Prince William leaves his air ambulance post, the family will spend more time at Kensington Palace as the Duke tends to more of his royal duties.