BBC News Daily: 2 May 2017

Labour promises 10,000 more police

'Lucky' surfer survives 32 hours at sea

Selby holds on for third world snooker title

There are 37 days to go until the general election and Labour's promising to put an extra 10,000 police on the beat in England and Wales if it wins. In a speech in Southampton later, leader Jeremy Corbyn will say a decline of 20,000 officers since 2010 is "unacceptable".

Labour claims it can pay for more police by reversing Conservative plans to cut capital gains tax. But policing minister Brandon Lewis describes the plan as "nonsensical", saying Mr Corbyn has "already spent the money for it three other ways" with other commitments.

Other top stories

The row between the US and North Korea over missile testing takes another turn. A day after President Donald Trump said he'd be "honoured" to meet Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances, it's been announced that the US's Thaad missile system is "operational" in South Korea. This will allow the interception of North Korean missiles, the US says, although some people living near the site where Thaad's installed fear it could become a target for attacks.

He spent 32 hours at sea off the Argyll coast, on a surfboard, and survived. Doctors say 22-year-old Matthew Bryce, from Glasgow, was "extremely lucky", after going missing on Sunday morning and not being found until Monday night. He wore the "right clothes" and stayed with his board. Mr Bryce was hypothermic but conscious when rescued.

Leicester's Mark Selby had to dig really deep to win a third snooker World Championship. He beat four-time champion John Higgins 18-15, despite being 10-4 down at one stage. "I can't believe it. I am still pinching myself now," said Selby, who received the famous trophy and £375,000.

Brexit dominates the front pages, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that EU officials are plotting to thwart Theresa May's plans for a deal for UK expats in Europe and migrants in the UK. The Daily Express describes the PM's "outrage" over leaks about Brexit talk details. And Metro claims relatives are paying 50p a minute to call patients in some NHS hospitals.

Nuclear power - Urgent action needed on post-Brexit regulation, say MPs

May-Juncker dinner - Row reports dismissed as "Brussels gossip"

Tea decoded - Scientists unlock plant's genetic secrets

'Wonderful woman' - Queen Elizabeth II play becomes a hit in Moscow

'Uber for ambulances' saving lives

What makes beef taste beefy?

The horse saved by painting

Tuesday lookahead

Today Former Chancellor George Osborne starts work as editor of the London Evening Standard.

12:15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

On this day

1952 The world's first jet airliner, BOAC's Comet G-ALYP, takes off on its maiden flight from London to Johannesburg.

1997 Conservative leader John Major resigns as Tony Blair's Labour celebrates a landslide general election victory.

