The gym class where nodding off is the new working out

What if you could go to the gym and swap spinning for sleeping?

David Lloyd health clubs are offering "napercise" classes this weekend aimed, predominantly, at exhausted parents.

It is a class where instead of working up a sweat you climb into a comfortable bed and sleep for the entire 45 minutes.

Bikes will be swapped for beds and instead of the high-energy music of a gruelling spinning session, the "napercise" class will have soothing, atmospheric sounds to help people doze off.

And here is the best part - you burn calories too!

The fitness firm says the studio temperature will be dropped to a level that promotes calorie-burning during sleep.

The first class will take place in Sidcup, Kent, this weekend.

Sleep expert Kathryn Pinkham, who collaborated with the David Lloyd club on the project, said sleep is a lot more important than people realise.

"We tend to focus on the short-term effects such as being tired or lacking concentration, but it is also essential for our long-term physical and mental wellbeing too," she said.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd Clubs said: "According to our research, 86% of parents admit to regularly suffering from fatigue which is alarmingly high when you consider the important role getting a good night's sleep can play in our overall mental and physical wellbeing.

"Filling an exercise studio with beds might look unusual, but if it proves to be a success, we're definitely excited at the possibility of rolling out the programme to more of our clubs down the line."

Some social media users were not as enthusiastic about the idea. On Twitter @Ullcity posted: " Instead of going out to do this. You could stay at home maybe?"

While @omutts tweeted: "So you pay for dreaming/fantasising that you are working out?"

By Rozina Sini, BBC's UGC and Social News Team