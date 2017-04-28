Woman shot in Willesden anti-terror operation

A woman in her 20s has been shot by police and four people arrested in an anti-terror operation in north-west London and Kent, Scotland Yard says.

Officers say the operation was not connected to the earlier arrest of a man near Parliament.

The woman in her 20s was one of the subjects of the investigation and remains under police guard at hospital.

Two men, 20 and 16, and a woman, 20, were held after the Willesden shooting and a woman, 43, was arrested in Kent.

The Metropolitan Police said they were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

They are in custody at a south London police station.

A spokesman said the woman was shot after armed officers entered an address in Harlesden Road, Willesden, shortly before 19:00 BST on Thursday.

"Due to her condition, she has not been arrested at this time and remains under police guard at hospital. We await an update on her condition," he said.

Searches at the locations of the arrests are ongoing, as well as further searches at linked addresses in London, he added.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards, as is procedure.