Image copyright JULIA QUENZLER

A 19-year-old man has admitted planning a bomb attack, which may have targeted an Elton John concert in Hyde Park on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Haroon Syed, from Hounslow in west London, was caught after chatting online to undercover British agents.

The Old Bailey heard how Syed tried to buy weapons online - including a bomb vest or explosives - and researched busy areas of London to target.

He will be sentenced in June, after a probation and psychiatric report.

Syed pleaded guilty to a charge of preparation of terrorist acts between April and September last year.

The court heard he had searched the internet for IS [so-called Islamic State], past terrorist attacks, and possible locations - including an Elton John concert on 11 September last year.

He was arrested on 8 September. When police asked for the password to unlock his phone, he replied: "Yeah I.S.I.S - you like that?"