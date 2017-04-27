Recorded crime rose 9% last year in England and Wales

Image copyright PA Image caption Figures suggest homicide and knife crime are on the increase in England and Wales

The number of crimes recorded by police in England and Wales last year was up by 9% on the previous year, figures show.

The police recorded a total of 4.8 million offences in 2016.

The Office for National Statistics said this increase was "thought to reflect changes in recording processes and practices rather than crime".

But it said there did appear to be "smaller but genuine increases" in homicide and knife crime.

The ONS said there were also small increases in the number of burglaries and robberies, offences where recording practices were less likely to have been a driving factor in the rise.

Key statistics include:

697 homicides recorded in 2016, up 21% on 2015

39,355 rapes recorded, up 13% on 2015

55,824 robberies - up 10% on 2015

92,868 car thefts - 16% more than in 2015

The separate Crime Survey of England and Wales, which estimates offences including those that are not reported to police, suggests that 2016 crime levels were broadly stable with 2015.

These are the final set of crime statistics to be released before the general election.

The ONS said there had been a "near-continual decline" in police recorded crime between 2004 and 2014, but since the year ending March 2014, total police recorded crime has increased.