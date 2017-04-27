BBC News Daily: Thursday 27 April

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

North Korea to face tougher US sanctions

Could a 1960s drug save thousands of new mothers?

Boris Johnson calls Jeremy Corbyn a "mugwump"

Image copyright AFP

Donald Trump has been saying for several weeks that he will do something to stop North Korea's nuclear and missile-testing programme, including possible military action. Now the president is promising to toughen up diplomacy and impose more sanctions.

The US has also defended the deployment of an advanced missile defence system in South Korea, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson saying it wants "peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula". But his country remains "prepared to defend ourselves and our allies", he adds.

Other top stories

Every year 100,000 women around the world die from bleeding shortly after giving birth, but could a cheap drug, first developed in Japan in the 1960s, save a third of them? Researchers say tranexamic acid should be more widely used and the World Health Organization is updating its guidelines.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

He's got people reaching for their dictionaries again. In his first significant intervention of the general election campaign, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a "mutton-headed old mugwump". Writing in the Sun, he accuses him of being reluctant to use lethal force, opposing nuclear weapons and campaigning against Nato. Labour's responded by calling Mr Johnson "delusional". A mugwump is someone who remains aloof or independent, especially politically (according to the Oxford English Dictionary).

When did humans first reach the Americas? About 25,000 years ago, right? Well, research suggests it might have happened 100,000 years or so earlier than that, but the idea's not exactly proving uncontroversial.

Analysis: France says City at risk post-Brexit

Nearly 80% of foreign exchange trading and 30% of all bank lending in the European Union flows through the UK. How much that will change after Britain leaves the EU is a matter of increasingly tense debate.

Read Kamal's full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Guardian, Times

It's a mixed selection of front-page stories today. The Times reports that a squeeze on NHS spending is leading pharmaceutical companies to leave the UK. The Guardian says large numbers of foreign fighters are abandoning so-called Islamic State, while several papers focus on an investigation launched by HM Revenue and Customs into alleged income tax and National Insurance fraud at Newcastle United and West Ham. And the Mail highlights a report by MPs saying that patients are losing out on appointments because of an "early closing culture" among GPs.

Daily digest

Turkey crackdown - 9,000 police officers suspended over alleged links to preacher

69 years together - Married couple die within an hour of each other

Smoking deterrent? - Plain cigarette packaging "could cut UK smokers by 300,000 in a year"

UK holidays - Is Midsomer Murders boosting bookings from abroad?

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright Gay couples can't get married under Australian law

UK helps Australian gay couples marry

If you listen to one thing today

Should we all get basic state income?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Chris Kindred

The two faces of Trump's America

Thursday lookahead

09:30 Crime statistics for England and Wales for the year ending December 2016 are published.

13:00 The semi-finals of the World Snooker championship begin at Sheffield's Crucible theatre.

On this day

1984 The siege of the Libyan embassy in London ends, 11 days after the shooting of WPC Yvonne Fetcher outside the building.

1992 Labour MP Betty Boothroyd becomes Speaker of the House of Commons, the first woman to take the role in its 700-year history.

2011 US President Barack Obama releases a copy of his birth certificate, following rumours he was born abroad.

Best of the Rest

How to fight cancer when cancer fights back (Atlantic)

'Why don't you love me?' Google answers (Guardian))

Casablanca: A city nothing like the film (New York Times)

Which 17 pubs have Michelin stars? (Morning Advertiser)