'I would be dead without football'

On James Casling's 15th birthday, his father killed himself. James tried to take his own life on multiple occasions in the following years.

It was only after playing football with Queens Park Rangers's mental health team that he wanted to live again.

Now, with the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme, James has been to train with three of the QPR first team.

