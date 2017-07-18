News Daily: May urges calm and William on Polish 'bravery'

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

May: Stop the backbiting

The prime minister has warned Conservative ministers and MPs against "backbiting" and "carping" if they want the party to remain in government. Speaking at a reception on the terrace of the House of Commons, she urged colleagues to "get a proper break" and come back from the summer recess "ready for serious business".

Theresa May's comments follow an outbreak of leadership gossip and leaks. Chancellor Philip Hammond has suggested that colleagues opposed to his views on Brexit have been briefing against him. When the cabinet meets later, Mrs May will tell ministers they must keep their discussions private.

So, how have things gone recently? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg has produced an end-of-term report for the cabinet.

William praises Poland's 'bravery'

The Duke of Cambridge has praised Poland's "incredible bravery" during the Nazi occupation, as he and his family continue their visit. When they go to Germany later this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a private meeting with the duke and duchess in Berlin. BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the Foreign Office hoped the trip would "remind people of the strength of the ties that will endure after the UK has left the EU".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Regulator to tackle 'sexist' adverts

Advertisements which show men failing at simple household tasks and women left to clean up will face stronger regulation, according to the Advertising Standards Authority. Its report says mockery of people for not conforming to stereotypical gender roles has "costs for individuals, the economy and society". The ASA is to draw up new rules on handling such issues.

R Kelly denies 'abusive cult' claims

R Kelly is to work "diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name", his lawyer said, after it was reported the R&B singer was holding several young women in an "abusive cult". BuzzFeed accuses the singer of brainwashing women, who got closer to him in an effort to boost their musical careers. Mr Kelly denies the claims, but Buzzfeed says it stands by its report.

What happened to the Grenfell donations?

By Tom Burridge, BBC Reality Check

When people donate huge quantities of second-hand belongings all at once, it presents charities with a logistical, if welcome, headache. Hard cash has much less baggage. However, what the Grenfell appeal has shown is that it takes time for the money to reach the people it's intended for.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times says the prime minister is being urged to sack the so-called "donkeys" in her government who have briefed against Chancellor Philip Hammond. Meanwhile, the Guardian says £1.3bn extra pledged for schools in England will mean raiding the budget for free schools and new buildings. And the Daily Star predicts a heat wave over the next two months, with temperatures in the UK hitting 36C.

Daily digest

Driver costs Car insurance premiums "in record rise"

Russia hacking row Moscow demands US return seized mansions

Life expectancy Is austerity part of the reason for a "levelling off"?

White wedding British couple marry in Antarctica

If you watch one thing today

What did Trump say about your country?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Science Photo Library

What's the best age to start a family?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright DR. JOHN BRACKENBURY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Is there such a thing as 'flying ant day'?

Today's lookahead

09:30 The UK monthly inflation figures for June are released.

10:30 HM Chief Inspector of Prisons' annual report is published.

14:30 The new £10 note, featuring a portrait of Jane Austen, will be unveiled at Winchester Cathedral, where the author is buried.

On this day

2000 Police confirm the body they have found in a West Sussex field is that of missing eight-year old Sarah Payne. She was last seen near her grandparents' home near Littlehampton 16 days ago.

From elsewhere

How war ravaged the city of Mosul, in satellite pictures (Washington Post)

A US journalist on daily life in North Korea (Vox)

Keep your tot off the trampoline (Slate)

Can you pass the intelligence test sweeping Facebook? (Daily Mail)