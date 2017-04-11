What's it like to be the University Challenge announcer?

The latest series of University Challenge ended with Oxford’s Balliol College storming to victory against Wolfson College Cambridge, led by captain and internet sensation Eric Monkman.

One man who’s seen many finals over the years is announcer Roger Tilling, who has been with the show for the last 20 years.

He told 5 live’s Tony Livesey that University Challenge is “one of the most genuine programmes on television.”

