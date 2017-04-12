Pauline Cafferkey: Going back will give me closure

Pauline Cafferkey, the nurse who survived Ebola, is to return to Sierra Leone for the first time since contracting the disease there.

She fell ill after arriving back in the UK in December 2014 and later had a relapse.

Ms Cafferkey, 41, who lives in Glasgow, told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme the trip will give her "closure", adding: "It'd be good to go back and have things come full circle for me."

