'No justification for leasehold for a house'

Almost half of all newly built properties in the UK are sold as leasehold rather than freehold properties. Some householders have found they are then tied into paying a ground rent that increases every year.

Sebastian O'Kelly is trustee of the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, a charity set up to try and raise awareness and understanding of the issues that arise in the Leasehold sector. He told the Today programme there is "no justification" for leaseholds in new builds.