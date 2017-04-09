Stockholm attack: British man confirmed among victims

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What we know about the Stockholm truck attack

A British man was one of the four people killed in the Stockholm lorry attack, along with two Swedes and one Belgian, police in Sweden have said.

A hijacked lorry was driven into a department store in the capital on Friday.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan, had been facing deportation and is known to have extremist sympathies, police said on Sunday.

The identities of the victims are yet to be released.

Another 10 people are being treated in hospital, four of them in a serious condition.

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: "Stockholm Police have confirmed that a British man was killed during the attack in Stockholm.

"We are supporting his family in Sweden and in the UK. Our thoughts are with them and all those affected at this terrible time.

"We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Sweden as they deal with this tragedy."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Flowers have been laid in Stockholm city centre in memory of the victims

Stockholm police said the suspected attacker was an asylum seeker who had his application rejected. The man, arrested later on Friday, had previously been sought by authorities for deportation.

While he was known to security services, he was seen only as a "marginal character", Sweden's National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson said.