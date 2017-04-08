Extraordinary stories of Young Citizen winners

Image copyright Young Citizen Awards

Seven extraordinary young people will be honoured for their achievements at the 10th anniversary of the Rotary Young Citizen Awards in Manchester later.

Each of the winners is deemed to have made an outstanding contributions to his or her community.

Sophia and Amber Cowburn

Sisters Sophia, 25, and Amber, 24, founded the mental health charity the Invictus Trust in 2011.

Their 18-year-old brother, Ben, - who was Sophia's twin - had killed himself in a psychiatric unit in Cornwall a year earlier.

The sisters felt the facilities and care available to Ben had not supported him properly. Then, after hearing other young people had taken their own lives in the same unit, they decided something had to be done.

To date, they have raised more than £100,000.

They have also been campaigning for an NHS mental health unit in Cornwall for 18-25 year olds.

Mohamed Khalil

Mohamad grew up in Syria. His family was forced to flee the country's war when he was just 10 years-old.

He was shot in the thigh during an attack on his school. He watched his friends die and pretended he was dead in order to survive.

His family eventually moved to England and Mohamad started school life at Leeds City Academy in November 2014.

But life still had challenges for the 16 year-old. Mohamed's dad got injured at work and his mother discovered she had cancer.

The teenager goes out to do the shopping and looks after his parents at home.

Molly Comish

In 2015, Molly Comish from Bray, County Wicklow, saw a lot of homeless people sleeping on the streets. She felt compelled to help them.

The 18-year-old came up with the idea of "Dignity Packs" - packs of essential personal items, such as toothbrushes, deodorants and warm hats, to distribute before Christmas in 2016.

Saving all her tips from her part-time job, Molly was able to create 120 packs, which she put in backpacks.

She is now in the process of setting Dignity Packs up as a charity.

Aiden Jackson

Aidan, who lives in Widnes, was diagnosed with Aspergers in 2011.

In 2014, his close friend, Olivia Alice Walker, who had severe disabilities, died.

Olivia's family set up a charity in her memory and Aidan, 14, was inspired to fundraise.

In just over two years, he has raised more than £16,000, despite facing his own challenges.

Kare Adenegan

Kare Adenegan is no stranger to awards. At the Rio Paralympics in 2016, the 16-year-old won silver and two bronzes, in the 100m, 400m and 800m respectively in the T34 class.

Born in Coventry, Kare has cerebral palsy Diplegia, which affects her legs and mobility and means she is confined to a wheelchair.

She was inspired to try wheelchair racing after watching the London 2012 paralympic games.

Harry McCann

At just 18, Harry McCann from Naas in County Kildare is already a tech entrepreneur.

He founded his first business, Kid Tech, in 2013. It designs and delivers courses in technology and coding for children aged between seven and 14.

Harry has introduced hundreds of children to coding and has developed courses being used in schools today.

In 2016, he co-founded a news website for young people - trendsterpress.com, which exceeds 30,000 hits per month.

Abbey Booker

Abbey Booker from Doncaster, South Yorkshire is in care. But at 14 years-old she also dedicates her time to working to ensure other children have the best experience in care they can.

She spends her free time volunteering with several schemes, including a befriending service for young people in care.

Abbey sits on the Care Counts Youth Council and has helped change the way adult professionals in the care service deal with young people in care like her.