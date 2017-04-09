Best online friends meet for first time

Jem and Gina have been best friends for seven years. But they've never met. Until now.

They're both part of a Facebook group called "Due in April", initially for pregnant women across the UK to share their experiences.

But since then the group has become extremely close, often rallying around to support each other through heartbreak in their respective lives.

And now Jem and Gina are meeting each other for the first time - along with other members of the group, many of whom also haven't met in person before.