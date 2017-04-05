Stonewall calls for 'gender X' option on passports

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stonewall wants a third gender for passports

UK passports should allow people to define themselves as "X" as an alternative to male or female, campaigners have said.

Stonewall, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights group, said it would benefit people who face difficulties at passport control.

The government said it was reviewing the way gender is marked in official documents, including passports.

A spokesman said the UK had "strong laws...to protect transgender people."

He added: "We are committed to delivering further positive changes for transgender people."

The passport proposal comes days after HSBC let its customers choose non-gender specific titles such as Mx, M and Misc for their bank accounts.

'Afraid to travel'

It is estimated that about 650,000 people identify as trans in the UK. Stonewall said many were "afraid to travel abroad" because they feared intrusive questions at passport control.

In Australia, passport-holders can choose "X" as an option if their gender as indeterminate, as part of changes introduced in 2011.

Stonewall set out several recommendations it said would help trans people be "accepted without exception", including:

Removing the terms "gender reassignment" and "transsexual" - which it sees as outdated - from the Equality Act

Allowing trans people to change their gender on legal documents without a medical letter

Raising more awareness of "transphobic" hate crime so that people know how to report it

Getting more trans people represented in the media as positive role models

Stonewall said existing legislation urgently needed reform, describing the Gender Recognition Act as "outdated".

It said people were forced to choose a gender for pension calculations and insurance policies but that current rules "fall short of best practice".

The Gender Recognition Act, which allows trans people to change their legal gender, is also under review by the government.

A government spokesman said: "We have committed to reviewing the [act] to look at ways of streamlining and de-medicalising the process for changing a person's legal gender.

"Alongside this we are investing £3 million to tackle homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying."

'Living in stealth'

Stonewall said some trans people had told them members of the public were "hostile" towards them.

Alex Drummond, a trans woman from Cardiff, said: "If we don't see trans people, then it's easy to hold hostility. Familiarity will breed acceptance."

She said it was important for people to see that those who do not identify with a gender also "have friends, and jobs and lives, and be happy."

She added: "If you have to live in stealth to be successful, then you're not living."