Prince Harry to back landmine-free world by 2025

Prince Harry is supporting a bid to rid the world of landmines by 2025, following in the footsteps of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The prince will give a keynote speech at Kensington Palace on Tuesday to mark International Mine Awareness Day.

More than 60 million people are estimated to still live with the threat of unexploded landmines.

He is expected to pay tribute to his mother ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death.

Princess Diana was known for her campaigning on the issue of landmine use and calling for the m to be subject to an international ban.

In the months leading up to her death in 1997, she was pictured walking through a minefield in Angola, which was being cleared by the HALO Trust.

On her last overseas trip, she also went to Bosnia to meet victims who had been injured by landmines.

Princess Diana toured a minefield in Angola shortly before her death.

Prince Harry has made similar trips to Angola and Mozambique after becoming a patron of the trust for its 25th anniversary appeal.

Now, he will speak out against the weapons at the Landmine Free World 2025 event, which will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty.

Since the 128 countries signed the treaty to ban the use and production of anti-personnel mines, nearly 30 countries have been declared mine-free.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Prince Harry is pleased to have this moment to recognise the significant contribution his mother made in this field, the progress which has been made by MAG (Mines Advisory Group), HALO, the UK government and other organisations, and the opportunity to continue raising awareness of making the world landmine-free by 2025."