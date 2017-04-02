Prince Charles to visit Italian town hit by deadly earthquake

Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales will visit an Italian town where more than 200 people died after a devastating earthquake.

He will tour the old town of Amatrice on Sunday with mayor Sergio Pirozzi who said after the disaster: "The town isn't here any more."

Prince Charles will visit a former school which houses emergency services and reconstruction staff and will lay a wreath at a memorial in the grounds.

The magnitude-6.2 quake struck on 24 August last year, killing 297 people.

Three Britons were among the dead including 14-year-old Marcos Burnett from London, who was on holiday with his parents and sister.

Nearly 4,000 people were also made homeless following the disaster which took place 100km (65 miles) north-east of Rome.

Image copyright EPA Image caption More than 200 people died in the town of Amatrice after the magnitude-6.2 earthquake

The Duchess of Cornwall will spend the day in Florence where she will privately meet survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

She will also meet volunteers and staff at the Progetto Arcobaleno Association, a non-profit body set up in Florence in 1985, who support them.

Camilla will later walk along Florence's famous 16th century Vasari Corridor and visit St Mark's Anglican Church.

There she will lay flowers at a memorial plaque in honour of Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother and King Edward VII's mistress.