London terror attack: Last suspect released

All those arrested in connection with the Westminster terror attack have now been released with no further action, the Met police have said.

The last suspect in custody, a 30-year-old man, arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, was released on Saturday.

Eleven other people were previously arrested and released with no further action.

Four people died as a result of the attack in London last month.

They were Kurt Cochran, aged 54, Aysha Frade, 44, PC Keith Palmer, 48, and 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes.

The attacker, Khalid Masood, 52, also died.

The inquests into the deaths of the victims opened and adjourned last week.

Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and then ran into the Palace of Westminster grounds armed with two knives.

On Thursday, an inquest heard Masood died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest after he was shot by police.

In total, his attack lasted 82 seconds.